Stock Alert: General Electric Company Trading 6% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of General Electric Company (GE) are up more than 6% Wednesday morning at $11.46.

GE operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments.

Monday, GE Renewable Energy announced a 1050 MW order for Pattern Energy's Western Spirit Wind farms in New Mexico.

The 377-turbine order will power the equivalent of more than 590,000 homes. The agreement also includes a 10-year full-service agreement (FSA).

GE stock has been trading in the range of $5.48- $13.26 in the last one year.

