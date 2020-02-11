Stock Alert: Generac Holdings Hits All-time High

(RTTNews) - Shares of power generation equipment maker Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) climbed $7.95 or 7.84% on Monday to touch its all-time high of $112.25. The stock closed the day's trading at $109.30. GNRC more than doubled over the past one year.

Generac rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday to mark a decade since its listing. The company had made its IPO on Feb. 10, 2010, at $13.00 per share, and began trading the following day. Yesterday, when the stock closed at $109.30, it gained 740% since the IPO.

Generac Holdings Inc. will be replacing Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) in the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Electrical Components & Equipment Sub-Industry index on February 13.

In January, Generac had partnered with a non-profit educational organization Solar Energy International to provide training programs for the company's customers, who are interested in expanding into the solar industry.

When the generator maker reported its third-quarter results in October last year, net income was $75.6 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with $75.8 million, or $1.11 per share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 beat the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters by 10 cents.

Net sales for the quarter increased 6.9% year-over-year to $601.1 million

For the full-year, Generac expects revenue growth of 8 to 9% as it sees stronger end-market demand for residential products. The consensus estimate is at 8.8%.

Fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on February 13.

