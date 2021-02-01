Markets
Stock Alert: Gatos Silver Up 43%

(RTTNews) - Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) shares are spiking on Monday morning continuing a rally that started on January 29. There has been no company-specific news reported today that could drive the stock up.

Currently, shares are at $18.96, up 43.53 percent from the previous close of $13.21 on a volume of 1,475,285. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $5.78-$24.00 on average volume of 596,965.

Earlier in December, Gatos Silver and its Los Gatos Joint Venture partner, Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. commenced a 27,000-meter exploration program to convert CLG's established 3.2 million tonnes of inferred resources. In the first quarter of 2021, Gatos Silver will begin a 5,400-meter exploration program on its wholly-owned Santa Valeria project.

