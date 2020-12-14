Markets
Stock Alert: Gatos Silver Gains 17%

(RTTNews) - Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Monday morning, continuing a rally. The shares have been on a bullish trend since mid-November. The US shares are generally trending higher on investors' optimism following the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine.

On December 9, Gatos Silver has reported third-quarter net loss of $1.2 million, narrower than net loss of $4.9 million in the previous year.

Currently, the shares are trading at $8.85, up 17.55 percent from the previous close of $7.52. The shares have traded in a range of $5.78 to $9.34, on average volume of 440,250 for the last 52-week period.

