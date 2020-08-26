Stock Alert: Garrett Motion Falls 42%

(RTTNews) - Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) shares are sliding more than 42 percent on Wednesday morning trade as the technology provider said it is exploring alternatives for previously disclosed balance sheet concerns.

Recently, the company said in its quarterly report that leveraged capital structure poses significant challenges to overall strategic and financial flexibility.

Currently Garrett Shares are at $4.08, down 40.69 from its previous close of $6.88 on a volume of 2,546,109. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.50 to $12.64 on average volume of 925,636.

