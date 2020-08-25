Stock Alert: Gap Up 6% After Rating Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gap Inc. (GPS) are rising more than 6 percent or $0.99 in Tuesday's morning trade at $16.49, after a rating upgrade of the apparel retailer by Citi. According to reports, Citi has upgraded Gap to a 'Buy' rating from 'Neutral'.

Gap is scheduled to report its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 27. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.4 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.91 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Gap has traded in a range of $5.26 to $19.86 in the past 52 weeks.

