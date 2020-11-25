Markets
GPS

Stock Alert: Gap Slides 17% As Q3 Profit Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Gap Inc, (GPS) are falling more than 17 percent or $4.66 in Wednesday's morning trade at $22.22 after the apparel retailer's third-quarter net income declined from last year.

Tuesday, Gap reported third-quarter net income of $95 million or $0.25 per share, down from $140 million or $0.37 per share in the year-ago period. Net sales edged down 0.2 percent to $3.99 billion from $4.00 billion last year, reflecting a 61 percent surge in online sales that was offset by a 20 percent decline in store sales.

Gap did not provide any outlook for fiscal 2020, citing the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gap has traded in a range of $5.26 to $26.99 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular