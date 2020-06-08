Stock Alert: Gap Rises 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Gap, Inc. (GPS) are climbing more than 5% Monday morning, continuing with the last week's momentum. The stock is currently trading at $12.99, nearly 30% up in the last 5 trading sessions. It has traded in the range of $5.26- $19.86 in the last 52 weeks.

On June 4, when the apparel brand announced first-quarter results, online sales had increased 13% year-over-year, with over 100% year-over-year online sales growth in the month of May.

Beginning May first week, the company has started to reopen its closed stores and expects to majority of them in June.

"While we are pleased that store traffic and productivity is exceeding expectations, particularly at Old Navy and Athleta, we continue to plan conservatively as significant uncertainty remains ahead," said Katrina O'Connell, EVP and CFO Gap Inc, while reporting firs-quarter results.

