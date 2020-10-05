Markets
Stock Alert: GAN Rises 19% After Inking Ten-year Deal With Wynn Resorts

(RTTNews) - Shares of GAN Limited (GAN) are gaining more than 19 percent or $3.13 in Monday's morning trade at $19.35.

GAN said Monday that Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has engaged the company in a ten-year agreement to be the enterprise software platform for its Internet sports betting and Internet casino gaming business in the State of Michigan.

GAN said it expects to launch Wynn online in Michigan alongside the first regulated online gambling operators in November 2020.

The Michigan launch between GAN and Wynn will be a part of the market access agreement announced in March between GAN and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, who operate five casinos under the Kewadin Casinos brand in Michigan.

GAN has traded in a range of $10.60 to $28.95 in the past 52 weeks.

