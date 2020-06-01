Stock Alert: GAN Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of GAN Limited (GAN), a supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions, are climbing more than 15 percent or $3.31 in Monday's morning trade at $25.20 despite no stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $10.60 to $25.50 in the past 52 weeks. U.S. stocks are little changed on Monday.

While there is unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, shares of companies that are expected to benefit from the reopening of the company are trading higher.

Casino operators in the U.S., including MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, are starting to reopen their properties in U.S. this month. UK-based GAN provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. The company offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution.

Last Thursday, Cordish Gaming Group, the global gaming division of Cordish Companies, said it has engaged GAN as their enterprise software Platform provider to power their new "PlayLive!" branded Internet gambling business in the State of Pennsylvania, complementing the development of two new Live!-branded gaming facilities in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

