Stock Alert: GameStop Up 22% As RC Ventures Takes Stake

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) are currently gaining over 22% on Monday morning after RC ventures reports 9% stake in the company.

GME is currently trading at $6.60, up $1.21 or 22.47%, on the NYSE.

The video game and gaming console retailer revealed that RC Ventures managed by Ryan Cohen currently owns 5.8 million shares, about 9.0% stake. in the company.

Ryan Cohen is the co-founder and former CEO of e-commerce company Chewy, which was acquired by PetSmart in 2017 for $3.35 billion.

