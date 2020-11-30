Stock Alert: GameStop Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) are rising more than 13% Monday morning to touch a new 52-week high of $19.42.

This holiday season , the world's largest video game retailer has come out with huge discounts on several PS4, Switch, and Xbox One games among others.

People were reportedly lining in front of their stores to be the early birds to grab the deals.

