(RTTNews) - Shares of Video game retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) are climbing more than 25% Tuesday morning at $6.12. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up.

The stock has been on an uptrend from early this month with nearly 125% growth since then.

It has traded in the range of $2.57- $9.35 in the past one year.

