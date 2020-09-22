Stock Alert: GameStop Gains 17% As It Starts Pre-Orders

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are bullish on Tuesday morning as the video game retailer introduced same-day delivery service at its more than 3,300 U.S. stores, new flexible payment options and pre-order for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Next-gen consoles are expected to be on store by the second week of November.

The PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be sold for retail for $499.99 and $399.99 respectively, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will retail for $499.99 and $299.99.

Currently, the shares are trading at $10.32, up 17.71 percent from its previous close of $8.75 on a volume of 15,854,930. The shares have traded in a range of $2.57 to $11.16 on average volume of 5,785,932.

