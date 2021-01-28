Stock Alert: GameStop Gains 15%

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are rising on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend. The company announced today that it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

Currently, the shares are at $401.44, up 15.52 percent from the previous close of $347.51. The shares have traded in a range of $2.57-$482.85 on average volume of 25,584,590. The shares have been on a positive trend since

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.