Stock Alert: GameStop Gains 11% As CEO Plans To Step Down

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company said its Chief Executive Officer George Sherman will step down on July 31 or earlier upon the appointment of a successor.

Currently, shares are at $172.66, up 11.61 percent from the previous close of $154.69. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.77-$483.00 on average volume of 40,919,211.

