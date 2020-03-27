Stock Alert: GameStop Edges Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) are slightly lower on Friday morning in line with the market trend. The shares are currently at $4.36, down 1.13 percent from its previous close of $4.41. On Thursday, the company reported net profit of $21 million or $0.32 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to net loss of $187.7 million or $1.84 per share in the prior year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $2.194 billion from $3.063 billion in the previous year.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.15 - $10.42

