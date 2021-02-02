Stock Alert: GameStop Down 59%

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) shares are declining on Tuesday morning trade, continuing its 31 percent plunge on Monday. The company has not issued any corporate updates on the day that could influence the share movement. The GameStop shares have been surging since the end of January, on speculative support by a group of loyal investors on Reddit, despite the general perception that the shares are overvalued.

Currently, shares of video game, consumer electronics, and gaming merchandise retailers are at $92.08, down 59.07 percent from the previous close of $225.00. For the 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $2.57-$483.00 on average volume of 27,610,346.

