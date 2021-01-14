Markets
Stock Alert: GameStop Adds 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME) are up more than 7% Thursday morning, continuing the momentum from the previous couple of days, after it reported 308% jump in e-commerce sales in the holiday quarter.

Comparable sales in the nine-week holiday period ended January 2, 2021 increased 4.8% year-over-year.

Net sales were $1.770 billion, a 3.1% decrease compared to last year.

GameStop, through its family of brands, offers new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats.

GME stock jumped nearly 70% at the current levels of $33.76 from the closing price of $19.95 as on Tuesday.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

