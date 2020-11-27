Markets
GME

Stock Alert: GameStop Adds 11% On Black Friday

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of video game, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) are climbing more than 11% Friday morning and touched a new high at $16.69.

GameStop offers many deals on the Black Friday on consoles and video games including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

People were reportedly standing in line in front of its outlets well before the store opened, to grab the deals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular