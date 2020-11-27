Stock Alert: GameStop Adds 11% On Black Friday

(RTTNews) - Shares of video game, consumer electronics and gaming merchandise retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) are climbing more than 11% Friday morning and touched a new high at $16.69.

GameStop offers many deals on the Black Friday on consoles and video games including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

People were reportedly standing in line in front of its outlets well before the store opened, to grab the deals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.