Stock Alert: Future FinTech Continues To Rally; Up 55%

(RTTNews) - Shares of blockchain based e-commerce company and a financial technology service provider Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) are up more than 55% Friday morning, continuing the momentum from yesterday.

Thursday, the company said that on December 31, 2020, China Copyright Protection Center (CCPC) has accepted its application for ten software copyrights relating to blockchain technology applications, which the Company first submitted for CCPC's review in June 2020.

The stock is currently trading at $8.94, more than 400% up from the closing price of $1.68 as on Wednesday.

