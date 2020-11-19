Markets
FUTU

Stock Alert: Futu Holdings Touches New High On Stronger-than-expected Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) are climbing more than 5% Thursday morning on better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The stock touched a new high this morning.

Earnings per ADS were $0.39 per share. The average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was at $0.04 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 272.1% year-over-year to $122.1 million due to 136.5% growth in the total number of paying clients. The consensus estimate was for $96.73 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUTU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More