Stock Alert: Futu Holdings Touches New High On Stronger-than-expected Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) are climbing more than 5% Thursday morning on better-than-expected third-quarter results.

The stock touched a new high this morning.

Earnings per ADS were $0.39 per share. The average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was at $0.04 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 272.1% year-over-year to $122.1 million due to 136.5% growth in the total number of paying clients. The consensus estimate was for $96.73 million.

