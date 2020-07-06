Stock Alert: Futu Holdings Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) are rising more than 18 percent or $4.84 in Monday's morning trade at $31.50, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $32.70 despite no specific news that could move the stock.

Hong Kong-based Futu Holdings operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the U.S., and internationally.

U.S. stocks are rising on Monday following strength in the Asian as well as European markets and amid optimism about the U.S. economic outlook following last Thursday's better than expected jobs data.

FUTU has traded in a range of $8.16 to $32.70 in the past 52 weeks.

