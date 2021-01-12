Markets
FUTU

Stock Alert: Futu Climbs 6%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) are rising almost 6 percent or $3.67 in Tuesday's morning trade at $65.17, despite no company-centric news.

Hong Kong-based Futu Holdings operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the U.S., and internationally.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday following the pullback seen in the previous session. Investors stayed largely cautious as they assessed valuations. Rising coronavirus cases across the world and concerns about developments in Washington also weighed on stocks.

Futu Holdings has traded in a range of $5.16 to $67.37 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUTU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular