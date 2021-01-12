Stock Alert: Futu Climbs 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) are rising almost 6 percent or $3.67 in Tuesday's morning trade at $65.17, despite no company-centric news.

Hong Kong-based Futu Holdings operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the U.S., and internationally.

U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday following the pullback seen in the previous session. Investors stayed largely cautious as they assessed valuations. Rising coronavirus cases across the world and concerns about developments in Washington also weighed on stocks.

Futu Holdings has traded in a range of $5.16 to $67.37 in the past 52 weeks.

