Stock Alert: Funko Inc. Shares Touch Two-Year Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of Funko Inc. (FNKO) touched nearly a two-year low on Thursday morning, hurt largely by a weak preliminary holiday season sales report.

The pop figurine maker on Wednesday said it expects fourth-quarter sales to be about $214 million, a decrease of 8% from $233 million in the fourth quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $264.29 million.

Sales growth is hurt largely by "challenging retail environment" as well as softness in sales related to certain tentpole movie releases. Net sales in the U.S. is expected to drop about 9%, while net sales internationally are expected to decline around 8%.

FNKO shares is currently trading at $9.84, down $5.65 or 36.48%, on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 4.85 million shares.

