Stock Alert: Fulgent Up 12% On Getting EUA For Its Covid-19 Testing

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) are surging more than 12% Monday morning after the company announced that Fulgent Therapeutics, LLC, a unit of Fulgent Genetics received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its RT-PCR test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.

Fulgent stock is currently trading at $18.57, close to its 52 week high of 20.60.

