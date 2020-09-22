Stock Alert: Fulgent Genetics Up 7% On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), a provider of genetic testing services, are rising more than 7 percent or $2.79 in Tuesday's morning trade at $40.38.

Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Fulgent Genetics will replace Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 25.

Garrett Motion is filing for bankruptcy protection and is ineligible for continued inclusion the in S&P SmallCap 600.

Fulgent Genetics has traded in a range of $6.70 to $52.47 in the past 52 weeks.

