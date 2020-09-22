Markets
FLGT

Stock Alert: Fulgent Genetics Up 7% On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), a provider of genetic testing services, are rising more than 7 percent or $2.79 in Tuesday's morning trade at $40.38.

Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Fulgent Genetics will replace Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 25.

Garrett Motion is filing for bankruptcy protection and is ineligible for continued inclusion the in S&P SmallCap 600.

Fulgent Genetics has traded in a range of $6.70 to $52.47 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular