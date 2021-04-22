Stock Alert: FuelCell Energy Climbs 4%; Co. Says, '12 Mln Megawatt Hours Is Another Major Milestone'

(RTTNews) - Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) are up more than 4% Thursday morning at $9.74.

The company today said it has achieved the milestone of delivering more than 12 million megawatt hours from its SureSource fuel cell power platforms.

FuelCell Energy has made this announcement in tandem with Earth Day, today. The company's plants are operating in more than 50 locations on three continents.

"Twelve million megawatt hours is another major milestone along FuelCell Energy's journey to deliver its customers clean, baseload power and energy savings, improve our global atmosphere, and provide other value from our platforms such as hydrogen, water, and carbon separation," said Jason Few, President and CEO of FuelCell Energy.

FCEL has been trading in the range of $1.58- $29.44 in the last one year.

