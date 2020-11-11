Stock Alert: Fuel Tech More Than Doubles On Improved Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) surged over 120% on Wednesday morning driven by its quarterly results.

FTEK is currently trading at $1.6817, up $0.9207 or 120.99%, on the Nasdaq.

Third-quarter net income from continuing operations was $2.4 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million or $0.05 per share.

Revenues increased 26.4% to $8.2 million from $6.5 million last year, reflecting higher revenue in both the APC and FUEL CHEM segments.

