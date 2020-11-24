Markets
Stock Alert: Fuel Tech More Than Doubles

RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) are surging over 108% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news.

FTEK is currently trading at $5.88, up $3.06 or 108.51%, on the Nasdaq.

Fuel Tech provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments.

Meanwhile, US stocks are up today after President Donald Trump signaled that his administration is ready to start the formal transition process.

