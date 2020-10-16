Stock Alert: FuboTV Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), a sports-first live TV streaming platform, are rising more than 4 percent or $0.48 in Friday's morning trade at $11.27 despite no company-specific news that might have influenced the stock.

Wednesday, fuboTV had announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 18.30 million shares of its common stock at $10.00 per share. fuboTV said it received total gross proceeds of $183 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

fuboTV has traded in a range of $5.00 to $22.00 in the past 52 weeks.

