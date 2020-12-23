Stock Alert: FuboTV Tumbles 11% After Recent Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - Shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), a sports-first live TV streaming platform, are falling more than 11 percent or $7.10 in Wednesday's morning trade at $54.90, after strong gains in the past five sessions that including touching a new 52-week high on Tuesday.

Last week, fuboTV said it has officially launched on Hisense Smart TVs with the VIDAA Smart operating system, giving consumers instant access to live sports and entertainment. The Hisense 9602 remote control comes with a 'Sports' button, that brings consumers directly to fubo Sports Network, fuboTV's linear sports channel.

fuboTV comes pre-installed in all models of the new Hisense 9602 smart TV with the VIDAA Smart operating system, which is now available online and in stores exclusively at Wal-Mart locations across the country.

fuboTV has traded in a range of $5.00 to $62.29 in the past 52 weeks.

