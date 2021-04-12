Stock Alert: FuboTV Slides 6%

(RTTNews) - fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are sliding on Monday morning trade, after trending higher on Friday on signing streaming rights for Qatar World Cup. Today, there haven't been any company-specific news reported that could drive the stock down.

Currently, FUBO is at $21.72, down 6.82 percent. The shares have traded in a range of $21.37-$23.27 on average volume of 21,226,852 for the 52-week period.

On Friday, the sports-first live TV streaming platform had acquired the exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

