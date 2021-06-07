Markets
FUBO

Stock Alert: FuboTV Shares Gains 10% After Launching FuboTV App

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the launch of the fuboTV app on its webOS Smart TVs in the U.S and LG OLED TV lineup.

With the new app, LG Smart TVs users will be able to enjoy a free trial of sports-focused live TV streaming platform. The new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery.

Currently, shares are at $26.56, up 9.60 percent from the previous close of $26.97. The shares have traded in a range of $27.62-$29.96 on average volume of 15,356,058.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUBO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular