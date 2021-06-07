Stock Alert: FuboTV Shares Gains 10% After Launching FuboTV App

(RTTNews) - fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are rising more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced the launch of the fuboTV app on its webOS Smart TVs in the U.S and LG OLED TV lineup.

With the new app, LG Smart TVs users will be able to enjoy a free trial of sports-focused live TV streaming platform. The new webOS user interface provides faster access to apps as well as simpler content discovery.

Currently, shares are at $26.56, up 9.60 percent from the previous close of $26.97. The shares have traded in a range of $27.62-$29.96 on average volume of 15,356,058.

