Stock Alert: FuboTV Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are sliding on Monday morning trade, continuing its decline after reaching year-to-date peak on December 23.

Currently, the shares are at $38.81, down 12 percent from the previous close of $44.18. The shares of live streaming fuboTV, that went public in October, have been bullish and reached more than 400 percent in pre-Christmas period.

