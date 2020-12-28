Markets
FUBO

Stock Alert: FuboTV Continues To Slide

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are sliding on Monday morning trade, continuing its decline after reaching year-to-date peak on December 23.

Currently, the shares are at $38.81, down 12 percent from the previous close of $44.18. The shares of live streaming fuboTV, that went public in October, have been bullish and reached more than 400 percent in pre-Christmas period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUBO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular