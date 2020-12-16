Markets
FUBO

Stock Alert: FuboTV Adds 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of sports-first live TV streaming platform, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are rising more than 9% Wednesday morning at $28.08.

Tuesday, fuboTV said it has officially launched on Hisense Smart TVs with the VIDAA Smart operating system, that gives consumers instant access to live sports and entertainment.

The Hisense 9602 remote control comes with a 'Sports' button, that brings consumers directly to fubo Sports Network, fuboTV's linear sports channel.

The partnership was previously announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

fuboTV comes pre-installed in all models of the new Hisense 9602 smart TV with the VIDAA Smart operating system, which is now available online and in stores exclusively at Wal-Mart locations across the country.

FUBO has traded in the range of $5- $32.73 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FUBO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular