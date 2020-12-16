Stock Alert: FuboTV Adds 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of sports-first live TV streaming platform, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are rising more than 9% Wednesday morning at $28.08.

Tuesday, fuboTV said it has officially launched on Hisense Smart TVs with the VIDAA Smart operating system, that gives consumers instant access to live sports and entertainment.

The Hisense 9602 remote control comes with a 'Sports' button, that brings consumers directly to fubo Sports Network, fuboTV's linear sports channel.

The partnership was previously announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

fuboTV comes pre-installed in all models of the new Hisense 9602 smart TV with the VIDAA Smart operating system, which is now available online and in stores exclusively at Wal-Mart locations across the country.

FUBO has traded in the range of $5- $32.73 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.