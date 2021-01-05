Stock Alert: FuboTV Adds 16% On Revenue, Subscription Growth

(RTTNews) - Shares of sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are climbing more than 13% Tuesday morning after the company announced preliminary fourth quarter revenue and subscriber growth.

The company sees revenue in the fourth quarter in the range of $94 million-$98 million compared with the prior guidance of $80 million-$85 million. This represents an year-over-year growth of 77% to 84%.

Paid subscribers at year-end are expected to exceed 545,000, an increase of more than 72% year-over-year. Prior guidance was for 500,000-510,000 subscribers.

FUBO, currently at $27.44, has been trading in the range of $5- $62.69 in the last one year.

