Stock Alert: FSD Pharma Gains 18% On License Agreement To Develop Vet Drug

(RTTNews) - FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) shares rising more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade as the company entered into license agreement to develop FDA approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in dogs and cats.

Currently shares are at $2.44, up 18 percent from the previous close of $2.07 on a volume of 45,149,310 shares. The shares have traded in a range of $1.38-$14.00 on average volume of 2,830,801.

