Stock Alert: Frontline Up More Than 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) are rising on morning trade as the oil price plunged to an 18-year low. On a bullish trend, FRO is trading at $11.30, up 4.21 percent from its previous close of $10.82.

The world's largest oil tanker shipping company's stock gapped up at open and currently trading on nearly double the average volume. The shares have been picking up after a slump since March 30.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.09 - $13.33 on average volume of 3,405,966.

