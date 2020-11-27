Stock Alert: FreightCar America Soars 52%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL are spiking more than 50 percent on Friday morning trade despite no corporate-specific news.

The shares have been bullish since the FreightCar America stockholders approved the issuance of a warrant on Tuesday under a new secured term loan facility with financing partner CO Finance LVS VI LLC.

Today, U.S. stocks are trading higher particularly as traders are back in action following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.

Currently, the stock is trading at $3.07, up 52 percent from its previous close of $2.01 on 10,813,422 shares. It has traded in a range of $0.73 to $3.21 on average volume of 267,160.

