Markets
FRAN

Stock Alert: Francesca's Holdings Up 70%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp. (FRAN) are soaring nearly 70% on Tuesday morning. The women's apparel retailer issued a revenue outlook for the second quarter, that is expected to increase from first-quarter.

FRAN is currently trading at $7.86, up $3.20 or 68.67%, on the Nasdaq.

For the first quarter, Francesca's reported a net loss of $15.3 million or $5.25 per share, wider than last year's loss of $10.1 million or $3.50 per share. Adjusted net loss was $9.73 per share, compared to $2.84 per share last year.

Sales for the first quarter plunged to $43.8 million from $87.1 million last year, hurt largely by store closures due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The company said it permanently closed eight stores during the quarter bringing the total to 703.

Moving ahead, Francesca's expects second-quarter sales of $67.0 million to $71.0 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FRAN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular