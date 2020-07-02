Stock Alert: Francesca's Holdings Jumps On Mobile App Launch Plan

(RTTNews) - Shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp. (FRAN) are surging more than 124 percent or $4.32 in Thursday's morning to trade at $7.79.

Houston, Texas-based Francesca's operates a chain of boutiques that offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women. Thursday, Francesca's and Poq, a software-as-a-service app platform, said they have formed a partnership to develop Francesca's first mobile application. Francesca's said it plans to launch a new iOS app this summer and a new Android app later this year, in time for Black Friday and the holiday season.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.70 to $21.95 in the past 52 weeks.

