Stock Alert: Francesca's Holdings Down 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of struggling boutique chain operator Francesca's Holdings Corp. (FRAN) further tanked 25% on Monday morning.

FRAN is currently trading at $3.015, down $1.015 or 25.1861%, on the Nasdaq. The company's stock has plunged over 70% in the year-to-date period, as its results have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Saturday, Bloomberg reported that the company is prepping to file for bankruptcy. The Houston-based women's clothing chain is expected to file for it as soon as next week.

The company early this month had announced in a filing that it will close 140 stores by January 31, 2021.

