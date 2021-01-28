Stock Alert: Fossil Group Slides 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL), a maker of consumer fashion accessories, are falling almost 25 percent or $5.91 in Thursday's morning trade at $17.75 after strong gains in the previous sessions. This includes touching a new 52-week high on Wednesday despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Thursday after a sell-off in the previous session, reflecting gains by airline stocks on better-than-expected earnings results. A report from the Labor Department showing a bigger than expected decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 23rd.

Fossil has traded in a range of $2.69 to $28.60 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.