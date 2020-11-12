Stock Alert: Fossil Group Jumps 35% After Turning To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL), a maker of consumer fashion accessories, are rising more than 35 percent or $2.11 in Thursday's morning trade at $8.08 after the company reported a profit for the third quarter.

Wednesday, Fossil reported that its third-quarter net income was $16.0 million or $0.31 per share, compared to net loss of $25.9 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales decreased 19 percent to $435.5 million from $539.5 million in the year-ago period.

Investors perhaps overlooked the company's fourth-quarter outlook that projects worldwide net sales to decline in the range of 40 percent to 30 percent.

Fossil Group has traded in a range of $2.69 to $8.81 in the past 52 weeks.

