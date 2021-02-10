Stock Alert: Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), a New York-based owner of infrastructure and related equipment, are rising more than 12 percent or $2.97 in Wednesday's morning trade at $27.17, after hitting a new 52-week high of $27.23 despite no company-specific news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday, with investor sentiment buoyed by another batch of upbeat earnings results from several big-name companies. Optimism about more fiscal stimulus also generated buying interest.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the closing of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have a consensus estimate for the company to report loss of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure has traded in a range of $3.69 to $27.23 in the past 52 weeks.

