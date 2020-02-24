Stock Alert: Fortinet Tumbles Almost 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), a provider of cybersecurity solutions, are losing almost 4 percent in the morning trade on Monday, at $110.21. The stock has traded in a range of $68.87 to $121.82 in the past 52 weeks.

There has been no negative news reported for this company that could drive the stock down.

Monday, the company announced the launch of FortiAI, a self-learning artificial intelligence or AI application for threat detection in sub seconds. FortiAI is a first-of-its-kind on-premises appliance that leverages self-learning Deep Neural Networks or DNN to speed threat remediation and handle time-consuming, manual security analyst tasks.

