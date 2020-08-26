Stock Alert: Fluidigm Soars 35% After Its COVID Saliva Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) surged over 35% on Wednesday morning after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for its saliva-based COVID-19 test.

FLDM is currently trading at $11.98, up $3.19 or 36.23%, on the Nasdaq.

Fluidigm said it received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, designed to be run on the Fluidigm Biomark HD microfluidics platform.

The clinical study associated with the EUA submission demonstrated 100 percent agreement between the saliva results from the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay and the results from paired nasopharyngeal samples tested with authorized assays.

