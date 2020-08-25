Markets
Stock Alert: Fluidigm Corporation Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of biological research equipment maker Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) are climbing more than 6% Tuesday morning and touched a new high of $9.35.

Fluidigm stock saw more than 7-fold rise in the past 5 months ever since it entered into Covid-19 treatment.

The company had recently filed Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the FDA for its saliva-based Covid-19 test.

