Stock Alert: Fluidigm Corporation Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) are climbing more than 14% Friday morning after the company recieved CE-IVD mark for its saliva based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay for Covid-19.

The CE-IVD mark is in conformance with the European Union In Vitro Diagnostic Directive.

Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay is an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Since introduction of our saliva-based Covid-19 testing solution in the United States, we have seen tremendous interest in our testing technology, and we are gratified by the opportunity to offer one of the first saliva-based COVID-19 tests to be widely available in Europe, where the total addressable market for COVID-19 testing, based on third-party and company estimates, is $5 billion to $7 billion in 2021," said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO.

FLDM, currently at $7.04, has been trading in the range of $1.17- $12.45 in the last one year.

